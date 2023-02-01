Ric Flair is proud of his 16-time world title record, but he would love it to be broken by his daughter, current WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

The Nature Boy discussed this topic during a Q&A session on his To Be The Man podcast, where he predicted big numbers for the WWE the moment they decide to have Charlotte surpass his monumental achievement. Check out Flair’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Would love it if Charlotte broke his world title record:

Charlotte, without even thinking. I think it would make a statement heard around the world. She would overnight be as big as Serena Williams. Absolutely. She would be recognized in that light. They’re finally getting to the point where the women athletes are getting recognition. Women are getting more recognition, period, in business and in the business world, which is only fair.

Says when Charlotte breaks the record it will do huge numbers for WWE:

If Charlotte were to break our record, I mean, why not? I can tell you right now, we’re not talking about a 2.5 (the rating), we’re talking about a 3.5 with me and Cena walking out there the day she breaks the record. It’s very conceivable she could.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)