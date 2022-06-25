The legendary Ric Flair recently spoke with Connor Casey of ComicBook to hype his final match with Jim Crockett Promotions, a highly-anticipated event that will also see two of IMPACT’s top championships be defended.

During the interview the Nature Boy discussed his desire for the match to be better than anything he did after his classic with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24. Highlights are below.

Says he wants his last match to be better than anything he did after his WWE Retirement bout against Shawn Michaels against WrestleMania 24:

It has to be really good, it has to be better than anything I did after Shawn Michaels. It’s not about the money. It’s all about re-establishing the fact I have my self-confidence. It’s never been higher. Back then, at that time, I was still having self-confidence issues and I was paying out (for his divorces) more to three people and had to go to work. Now I don’t have to do anything. But it gave me a goal.

How hard he has been training for his final bout: