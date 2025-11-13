Where was “The Nature Boy” on Wednesday night?

Heading into the November 13 episode of AEW Dynamite, the annual ‘Blood & Guts’ show from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, both Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat were advertised to appear.

Instead, the show only saw an appearance by Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who was ultimately attacked by FTR until Brodido ran out to make the save.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Ric Flair was in Greensboro, North Carolina for AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts on November 12, but did not appear on television as originally planned.

According to Meltzer, Flair made a brief off-air appearance for the live crowd (see photos below) before leaving the building due to being in “a ton of pain” from a recent rotator cuff tear.

There is no word yet on when or how Flair suffered the injury, but Meltzer noted that AEW officials had to make adjustments to the show, as Flair was originally scheduled to take part in an on-air segment, believed to be the one involving Ricky Steamboat and FTR.

As recently as late July, Flair stated publicly that he was both pain-free and cancer-free. Despite his Woooo! Energy sponsorship deal wrapping up earlier this year, a deal that reportedly covered his AEW compensation, “The Nature Boy” has continued to remain under AEW employment.

Flair last appeared on AEW programming earlier this year, when he paid tribute to longtime friend and former Four Horsemen member Steve “Mongo” McMichael following McMichael’s passing.

