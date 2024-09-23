“The Nature Boy” shared some unfortunate personal life news on Monday.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Ric Flair took to X today to issue a statement about splitting with his wife Wendy Barlow.

“Wendy And I Enjoyed 13 Great Years. As With Every Couple, We Have Experienced Our Ups And Downs,” Flair wrote in his capital-letter-first style on September 23. “I Think It’s Important For Everyone To Know Right Now That We Have Decided To Part Ways Respectfully. I’ll Never Ever Be Able To Thank Her Enough For Standing By My Side Through My Terrible Health Crisis In 2017. She Never Left My Side! And For That I Will Always Be Grateful!”

Flair continued, “We Both Are Working On Different Projects At The Current Time & It Becomes Difficult With My Schedule & Her Schedule To Make This Work. I Wish Her The Best Of Luck With Her Projects, And I Know That She Supports Mine!”