The legendary Ric Flair took to Twitter earlier today to wish retired NFL superstar and former WCW competitor Steve “Mongo” McMichael well following Mongo’s announcement that he’s battling ALS. The feared Chicago Bear defensemen worked hand-in-hand with the Nature Boy during the WCW days as an official member of the Four Horseman, along with Arn Anderson and the Crippler, Chris Benoit.

Flair writes, “Mongo, You Were Our Hero Long Before You Came To Us In Wrestling. A Super Bowl Champion And A Natural Born Horseman. You More Than Lived Up To Your Reputation! The Pearly Gates Are Something A Lot Of Us Contemplate. Keep Up The Good Fight! We Love You!”

