WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is set to wrestle a tag team bout for his final match to be held at the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend.

The second episode of the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” docuseries was released today, and it includes a bloody beatdown angle where WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, AEW/ROH star Jay Lethal and Karen Angle took Flair out as David Crockett looked on. Flair then appeared with his son-in-law, AEW’s Andrade El Idolo, and the tag team match was confirmed. The third episode of the docuseries will be released next week with the contract signing and more. You can see today’s episode below.

The match will be Flair and Andrade vs. Jarrett and Lethal. Karen will accompany Jeff and Lethal to the ring.

Flair has been training with Lethal for months, and Jarrett was involved in his recent press conference, and has been working with Flair’s other son-in-law, Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson.

It was revealed earlier today that Flair is suffering from a foot injury. However, word is that the injury will not impact his match later this month. You can click here for Flair’s interesting comments on his health, which were made during the JCP press conference held in late June.

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend. Below is the updated card:

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Wrestling Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)

MLW Match

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

AAA Fatal 4 Way

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

NJPW Match

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match

The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs

Legacy Match

Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton, representing The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express) vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson, representing The Four Horsemen)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the second episode of the Flair doc released today, along with the first:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.