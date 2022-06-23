WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair still has no official opponent for his final match during Starrcast V weekend, but it’s been revealed that the Impact Wrestling World Title will be defended that night.

Starrcast and FITE TV hosted a press conference today for the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event, which will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN. The match was recently moved from the Nashville Fairgrounds to the Municipal Auditorium after tickets sold out within a few hours.

Today’s press conference featured Flair, WWE Hall of Famer & WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, David Crockett, Nashville Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood, FITE TV COO Mike Weber, Thuzio’s Steve Kaye, and others. Nashville Mayor John Cooper was originally scheduled to be on the panel, but the Deputy Mayor noted that he was regretful that he couldn’t make it. The Deputy Mayor also announced that July 31 will be Ric Flair Day in Nashville, and Mayor Cooper has something special planned for Flair that day.

Going into the press event it was believed that Flair’s opponent(s) and/or partners would be revealed, but there was no announcement. Flair mentioned during the press conference that “we’ll get the opponents put together” but he did not elaborate. He told one reporter that he can’t drop any hints on who the opponent might be because he’s truly not booking it. Another reporter asked Flair who his ideal opponent would be, and he said it doesn’t have to be a big name, just someone who can work.

One reporter asked Jarrett if he is involved in the actual match with Flair. He briefly hesitated, but said he is not a part of the match. Jarrett added that he is a business partner of Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson, and in a lot of ways he was representing Conrad at the press conference, and he’s a part of Starrcast.

Flair also noted during the press conference that Conrad, his friend who is married to his oldest daughter, called him a few months back and asked him what he thought about wrestling one more match, and if he could get ready for it. Flair said he’s gotten himself in shape, he’s more than prepared, and he doesn’t want people to think something will happen to him during the match as he knows he will enter the ring and walk out of the ring. Flair also said he won’t be as good as the Flair of 1989, but he promises he will be better than the Flair of 2009. He added that this could go down as one of the best moments in the history of his career if he can prove to everyone, including the skeptics, that he can be really good at this, not great, but really good.

Regarding potential issues, Flair said he’s only worried about two things that day – an inner ear issue he’s had over the years, and his pacemaker, noting that if it comes unplugged, he can just plug it back in. He also mentioned that he just won’t take a blood thinner pill that day.

The press conference ended with a friendly back & forth between Flair and Jarrett, who joked about an inside joke, and that was it.

Flair has been rumored to team with AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to take on WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and a mystery partner, but there’s no word yet on if they will be involved.

While Flair’s match was not confirmed, it was announced that Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will defend his title against MLW’s Jacob Fatu. Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards of The Wolves vs. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of The Motor City Machine Guns was also announced. These two matches made it seem as if Impact is helping to promote the JCP event, but that has not been confirmed.

It was noted that more matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

The pre-show for “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” will begin at 6:05pm ET. The event is expected to run for around 3 hours.

Starrcast V will take place during the last weekend of July, from Nashville, TN, from the Fairgrounds and the Auditorium. This will be a major weekend for Flair as his final match, put on by the one-night return of Jim Crockett Promotions, will be held on Sunday, July 31. The Roast of Ric Flair will be held that Friday, July 29. Starrcast V will also feature a Four Horsemen reunion stage show that Saturday, July 30. “One Last Ride: For The Horsemen” will feature Flair, JJ Dillon, Lex Luger, Barry Windham, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard.

Starrcast V is scheduled to air live on FITE TV that weekend. The Roast of Ric Flair stream is $16.99 by itself, but you can purchase the roast and all of the different Starrcast V panels and stage shows for $69.99. You can also purchase a bundle with Flair’s last match, the roast and a plaque with a piece of the ring canvas for $199.99, or just Flair’s last match for $34.99. They are also offering the entire line-up of Starrcast panels and stage shows, with Flair’s last match and the roast for $99.99.

