In part two of the documentary series, Ric Flair’s final opponent will be announced next week.
It’s been rumored that it will be a tag team match, but there’s still no word yet on who he will team up with or his opponents.
The event happens on July 31 in Nashville and will be a three-hour event live on FITE TV. Here is the latest card:
Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair vs. TBA
Impact World Title Match
Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)
Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)
Impact Wrestling Match
The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)
MLW Match
Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
AAA Fatal 4 Way
Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix
NJPW Match
Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita
Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match
The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs
Legacy Match
Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton, representing The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express) vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson, representing The Four Horsemen)