In part two of the documentary series, Ric Flair’s final opponent will be announced next week.

It’s been rumored that it will be a tag team match, but there’s still no word yet on who he will team up with or his opponents.

The event happens on July 31 in Nashville and will be a three-hour event live on FITE TV. Here is the latest card:

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair vs. TBA

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Wrestling Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)

MLW Match

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

AAA Fatal 4 Way

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

NJPW Match

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match

The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs

Legacy Match

Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton, representing The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express) vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson, representing The Four Horsemen)