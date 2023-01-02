The ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’ event is now streaming on Impact Wrestling’s Impact+ service. The event took place on July 31, 2022 in Nashville.

Several Impact wrestlers were featured on the show such as The Motor City Machine Guns, Eddie Edwards, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, Josh Alexander, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo.

Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

Flair was victorious in the bout as he forced Jarrett to submit with the figure four. The event was a success as it reportedly drew a gate of over $448,000 and pulled in over 24,000 buys on PPV.