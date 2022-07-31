Ric Flair’s Last Match Results

Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & David Crockett

The Bunkhouse Battle Royal

The Participants (Bully Ray, Crimson, James Storm, Crowbar, Gringo Loco, Big Damo, Mance Warner, Joey Janela, Blake Christian, Jordan Oliver, Effy, Matthew Justice, Manders, Adam Priest, Kal Herro, Komander, Rickey Shane Page, Sinn Bodhi, Wolfie D)

Order Of Eliminations

1.) Kal Herro was eliminated by James Storm

2.) Big Damo was eliminated by Jordan Oliver

3.) Crimson was eliminated by Manders & Matthew Justice

4.) Gringo Loco was eliminated by Komander

5.) Komander eliminated himself by doing a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside

6.) Adam Priest was eliminated by Wolfie D

7.) Wolfie D was eliminated by Joey Janela

8.) Sinn Bodhi was eliminated by Joey Janela

9.) Crowbar was eliminated by Effy

10.) Effy was eliminated by Bully Ray

11.) Matthew Justice was eliminated by Bully Ray

12.) Manders was eliminated by Bully Ray

13.) Jordan Oliver was eliminated by Bully Ray

14.) Rickey Shane Page was eliminated by Bully Ray

15.) Blake Christian was eliminated by Bully Ray

16.) James Storm was eliminated by Mance Warner

17.) Joey Janela was eliminated by Bully Ray

18.) Bully Ray was eliminated by Mance Warner

Winner: Mance Warner

First Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The American Wolves

Scott D’Amore joins the commentary team for this match. Chris Sabin and Davey Richards will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Richards kicks the left shoulder of Sabin. Strong lockup. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Richards regroups on the outside. Richards kicks Sabin in the gut. Assisted HeadButt. Richards tags in Edwards. Third Wrist Lock Exchange. Edwards drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. Shelley made the blind tag. Edwards whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin ducks under two clotheslines from Edwards. Sabin pulls Richards off the ring apron. Shelley applies The Sleeper Hold. Double PK. Shelley slams the left shoulder of Edwards on Sabin’s boots. Shelley applies The Cobra Twist. Shelley tag in Sabin. Sabin knocks Richards off the apron. Sabin repeatedly dropkicks the ribs of Edwards for a one count. Sabin with a knee lift. Sabin tags in Shelley. Double Irish Whip. Double Running Back Elbow. Shelley goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Richards tags himself in.

Richards with a Mid-Kick. Richards kicks Sabin off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Richards with a flying forearm smash. Edwards with a running back elbow smash. Drop Toe Hold/Leaping Elbow Drop Combination. Richards dumps Shelley out of the ring. Edwards with the greco roman eye poke. Edwards rolls Shelley back into the ring. Richards hooks the outside leg for a two count. Richards slams Shelley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Richards HeadButts Shelley. Richards tags in Edwards. The Wolves are mauling Shelley in the corner. Edwards hammers down on the back of Shelley’s neck. Edwards with a running elbow smash. Edwards tags in Richards. Richards attacks the ribcage of Shelley. Richards tags in Edwards. Double Irish Whip. Richards drops down on the canvas. Drop Toe Hold/Running Knee Drop Combination for a two count. Edwards with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Edwards tags in Richards.

Double HeadButt. Following a snap mare takeover, Richards with a Running Boot to Sabin. Shelley responds with The Rolling Elbow. Shelley goes for a Step Up Enzuigiri, but Richards counters with The Ankle Lock. Sabin is throwing haymakers at Richards. Edwards scores the ankle pick. Edwards applies the single leg crab. Sabin kicks Edwards into Richards to break up the dueling submissions. Shelley launches Richards over the top rope. Richards with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Shelley avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Shelley kicks Edwards in the gut. Shelley with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Shelley tags in Sabin. Sabin with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Sabin tees off on The Wolves. Sabin shoves Richards into Edwards. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabin with a Dropkick/Spinning DDT Combination. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Sabin rolls Richards back into the ring. Dosey Do Routine. Sabin blasts Edwards with The PK.

Shelley drives his knee into the midsection of Richards. MCMG hits their Missile Dropkick/Flatliner Combination for a two count. Edwards runs interference. Edwards clotheslines Sabin. Edwards SuperKicks Shelley. Sabin with two desperation boots. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards follows that with The Backpack Stunner. Richards connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Richards dumps Shelley out of the ring. Richards tags in Edwards. Sabin with combo forearms. The Wolves answer with The Assisted Mid-Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin decks Richards with a back elbow smash. Shelley uses Sabin for leverage. Sabin drops Edwards with a Cutter. Shelley reverses out of the irish whip from Richards. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Richards. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination. Helluva Kick/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. MCMG plants Edwards with Skull & Bones to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

Second Match: Killer Kross w/Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr

Joe Dombrowski joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Smith backs Kross into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Smith applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Smith pops back on his feet. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Hammerlock Exchange. Kross with a drop toe hold. Front Face Lock Exchange. Smith with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Smith wraps the left shoulder of Kross around the middle rope. Smith slams Kross head on the top turnbuckle pad. Smith with another arm-ringer takedown for a one count.

Smith applies a double wrist lock. Short-Arm Reversal by Kross. Back Drop Driver Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Smith with two uppercuts. Kross with a backslide cover for a two count. Smith with an inside cradle for a two count. Smith ducks a clothesline from Kross. Smith goes for The Jackknife Hold, but Kross counters with The Kross Jacket Choke. Smith with a pinning combination for a two count. Kross with a corner clothesline. Kross decks Smith with a back elbow smash. Kross with The Rolling Elbow. Kross hits The Exploder Suplex. Kross connects with The Quickening to pickup the victory.

Winner: Killer Kross via Pinfall

Third Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Alan Angels vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne In A Four Corners Match. The Winner Will Get A Shot At The PROGRESS World Championship

Ian Riccaboni joins the commentary team for this match. Jonathan Gresham and Alan Angels will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Angels applies a side headlock. Angels sends Gresham into the ropes. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels dropkicks Gresham to the floor. Standing Switch Exchange. Wayne runs around Angels. Wayne with a Hurricanrana. Wayne with a Running Uppercut. Wayne pops back on his feet. Wayne blocks a boot from Takeshita. Takeshita avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Wayne whips Takeshita across the ring. Takeshita ducks under two clotheslines from Wayne. Takeshita with a leaping lariat. Wayne runs out of harms way. Takeshita denies The O’Connor Roll. Gresham with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Gresham leapfrogs over Takeshita. Gresham kicks the left knee of Takeshita. Gresham dropkicks Takeshita. Gresham kicks Takeshita in the gut. Takeshita clings onto the rope. Angels tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Takeshita clotheslines Angels. Angels with an inside cradle for a two count.

Angels ducks a clothesline from Takeshita. Angels with forearm shivers. Angels with a Spinning Short-Arm Lariat. Forearm Exchange. Angels slaps Takeshita in the face. Takeshita rocks Angels with a forearm smash. Angels kicks the right shoulder of Takeshita. Angels with a Spinning Back Kick. Takeshita with an Inside Out Lariat. Takeshita tags in Wayne. Wayne clotheslines Angels. Wayne blocks a boot from Angels. Wayne with a Windmill Kick. Wayne with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Wayne follows that with The Code Red for a two count. Wayne dives over Angels. Wayne avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Angels with The Rolling Elbow. Takeshita tags himself in. Wayne dodges The Running Boot. Standing Switch Exchange. Takeshita goes for a German Suplex, but Wayne lands back on his feet.

Takeshita avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Takeshita hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Wayne dumps Gresham out of the ring. Wayne side steps Takeshita into the turnbuckles. Angels sends Gresham tumbling to the floor. Angels kicks Gresham in the face. Stereo MoonSaults to the outside. Angels rolls Gresham back into the ring. Wayne gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Gresham ducks a clothesline from Angels. Gresham with a Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Angels with The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Angels follows that with The Suicide Dive. Angels drops Gresham with The Discus Lariat for a two count. Takeshita with a Deadlift German Suplex. Gresham dives over Takeshita. Assisted Cutter to Takeshita. Gresham ducks a clothesline from Wayne. Gresham with a SpringBoard MoonSault. Gresham with a Suicide Dive. Gresham rolls Angels back into the ring. Rolling Crucifix Exchange. Gresham connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Morton Family w/Robert Gibson vs. Brian Pillman Jr & Brock Anderson w/Arn Anderson

Nick Aldis joins the commentary team for this match. Kerry Morton and Brian Pillman Jr will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pillman backs Kerry into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Kerry with a deep arm-drag. Pillman with a waist lock takedown. Pillman applies a front face lock. Kerry grabs an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pillman kicks Kerry in the face. Pillman whips Kerry across the ring. Pillman drops down on the canvas. Pillman leapfrogs over Kerry. Kerry lunges over Pillman. Kerry sends Pillman into the ropes. Pillman walks over Kerry’s back. Pillman wants Kerry to shake his hand. Pillman slaps Kerry in the face. Pillman punches Kerry in the back. Pillman whips Kerry across the ring. Kerry holds onto the ropes. Kerry kicks Pillman in the chest. Kerry ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Kerry dropkicks Anderson to the floor. Kerry with a Monkey Flip. Kerry with a Hip Toss. The Morton tees off on Pillman. Ricky and Anderson are tagged in.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson backs Ricky into the turnbuckles. Anderson shoves Ricky. Ricky is throwing haymakers at Anderson. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Ricky. Ricky side steps Anderson into the turnbuckles. Ricky kicks Anderson in the gut. Ricky transitions into a corner mount. Ricky tags in Kerry. Ricky whips Anderson across the ring. Double Dropkick. Anderson drives Kerry face first into the middle rope. Pillman with a Running Knee Strike behind the referee’s back. Anderson delivers The Garvin Stomp. Anderson slams Kerry’s head on the right knee of Pillman. Anderson tags in Pillman. Pillman kicks Kerry in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Pillman kicks Kerry in the back. Pillman toys around with Kerry.

Kerry with heavy bodyshots. Pillman punches Kerry in the back. Pillman goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kerry counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Pillman drops Kerry with The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Pillman slams Kerry’s head on the right knee of Anderson. Pillman tags in Anderson. Anderson kicks Kerry in the face. Anderson stomps on Kerry’s back. Kerry with a reverse hammer throw into the right knee of Pillman. Kerry tags in Ricky. Ricky with rapid fire haymakers. Anderson kicks Ricky in the gut. Anderson goes for a Bodyslam, but Kerry counters with a dropkick for a two count. Kerry dumps Pillman out of the ring. The referee is trying to get Kerry out of the ring. Pilman kicks Ricky in the back of the head. Anderson connects with The GourdBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brian Pillman Jr & Kerry Anderson via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Black Taurus In A Fatal Four Way Match

Bandido side steps Taurus into the turnbuckles. Rollup Exchange. Taurus with a Ripcord HeadButt to Kid. Taurus runs through the double sledge. Taurus with a double shoulder tackle. Taurus clotheslines Fenix and Bandido over the top rope. Kid kicks Taurus in the face. Kid uppercuts Taurus. Kid side steps Taurus into the turnbuckles. Kid with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Fenix with two overhand chops. Fenix goes for a PowerBomb, but Kid lands back on his feet. Kid ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Kid drops Fenix with a Spinning DDT. Bandido ducks a clothesline from Kid. Bandido sends Kid to the corner. Kid side steps Bandido into the turnbuckles. Kid with a flying forearm smash. Kid hits The Falcon Arrow. Kid goes for The Tornillo, but Bandido ducks out of the way. Bandido with The Discus Lariat. Fenix kicks Bandido in the gut. Bandido reverses out of the irish whip from Fenix. Fenix with The Rebound Hook Kick. Taurus shoves Fenix. Fenix with a Roundhouse Kick. Fenix side steps Taurus into the turnbuckles. Fenix with a SpringBoard Spinning Back Kick.

Kid launches Fenix over the top rope. Fenix slaps Kid in the chest. Fenix kicks Taurus in the face. Fenix with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Kid fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bandido scores a right jab. Bandido dumps Kid out of the ring. Fenix drops Bandido with The Roll Through Cutter for a two count. Fenix puts Bandido on the top turnbuckle. Bandido with three sharp elbow strikes. Bandido kicks Fenix in the face. Bandido lands The Tornillo for a two count. Bandido delivers his combination offense. Bandido with a spinning arm-drag. Kid with a running lariat. Kid stomps on Bandido’s back. Kid with forearm shivers. Kid uppercuts Bandido. Bandido with a Press Slam. Bandido ducks a clothesline from Taurus. Bandido with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Kid trips Bandido from the outside. Palm Strike Exchange. Kid reverses out of the irish whip from Taurus. Kid goes for The Tombstone PileDriver, but Taurus counters with a Double Knee GutBuster.

Taurus sends Fenix back first into the turnbuckles. Taurus with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex to Kid. Taurus whips Bandido across the ring. Taurus with The Pop Up Samoan Drop. Taurus with The Tornillo through the ropes. Taurus rolls Fenix back into the ring. Fenix SuperKicks Taurus. Taurus responds with The Rolling Elbow. Taurus slaps Kid in the face. Taurus Powerslams Bandido in mid-air for a two count. Taurus with Two HeadButts. Bandido has Taurus perched on the top turnbuckle. Fenix punches Bandido in the back. Fenix puts Bandido on his shoulders. Kid SuperKicks Fenix. Fenix with a Spinning Heel Kick. Bandido SuperKicks Fenix. Bandido and Fenix are knocked down after a double clothesline. Taurus with an Avalanche Gorilla Press Slam.

Fenix and Bandido SuperKicks Taurus. Taurus goes for a Gory Bomb, but Kid counters with The Crucifix Bomb. Taurus catches Bandido in mid-air. Bandido with The Code Red on the floor. Fenix with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Kid follows that with The SpringBoard Tornillo. Kid rolls Fenix back into the ring. Bandido runs interference. Bandido with an Avalanche Fallaway Slam. Bandido rolls Fenix back into the ring. Fenix denies The 21 Plex. Fenix with rapid fire back elbow smashes. Taurus with a back chop. Taurus follows that with a Release German Suplex. Bandido kicks Taurus in the face. Taurus with The PileDriver. Fenix breaks up the cover with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Taurus fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Fenix SuperKicks Taurus. Fenix connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fenix via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jacob Fatu For The IMPACT World Championship

Tom Hannifan joins the commentary team for this match. Alexander side steps Fatu into the turnbuckles. Alexander repeatedly stomps on Fatu’s chest. Alexander with forearm shivers. Alexander with a Hip Toss. Fatu side steps Alexander into the turnbuckles. Fatu uppercuts Alexander. Fatu with two shoulder blocks. Fatu sends Alexander to the corner. Fatu with a Back Body Drop. Fatu kicks Alexander in the gut. Fatu with two haymakers. Alexander shoves Fatu. Alexander kicks Fatu in the face. Alexander with The Missile Dropkick. Alexander with two uppercuts. Alexander whips Fatu across the ring. Alexander drops down on the canvas. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Alexander applies a toe and ankle hold. Alexander with a knee drop. Alexander punches Fatu in the back. Alexander with a gut punch. Alexander with forearm shivers. Fatu uppercuts Alexander. Fatu with a Hurricanrana. Fatu with two haymakers. Alexander kicks Fatu in the face. Fatu clotheslines Alexander back into the ring. Fatu ascends to the top turnbuckle. Alexander with The SuperPlex.

Alexander with a running forearm smash. Fatu reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Alexander dives over Fatu. Fatu with a Corkscrew Senton Splash. Fatu with a straight right hand. Fatu whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander goes for The C4 Spike, but Fatu counters with a Back Body Drop. Fatu with a Handspring MoonSault for a two count. Fatu sends Alexander into the ropes. Alexander decks Fatu with a back elbow smash. Alexander kicks Fatu in the face. Fatu denies The German Suplex. Alexander with a running shoulder block. Alexander with The Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Fatu denies The C4 Spike. Alexander with a back elbow smash. Fatu SuperKicks Alexander. Fatu drags Alexander to the corner. Fatu with The SpringBoard Split Legged MoonSault for a two count. Fatu goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Alexander ducks out of the way.

Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Alexander kicks Fatu in the face. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Fatu. Alexander with an Inside Out Lariat. Alexander with The PowerBomb Breaker for a two count. Alexander brings Fatu to the apron. Alexander with a straight right hand. Alexander with a Running Crossbody Block through the ropes. Alexander rolls Fatu back into the ring. Fatu hits The Fosbury Flop. Fatu rolls Alexander back into the ring. Fatu connects with The MoonSault for a two count. Alexander with Two German Suplex’s. Fatu clings onto the ropes. Alexander goes for a Release German Suplex, but Fatu lands back on his feet. Fatu with The Pop Up Samoan Drop. Alexander and Fatu are trading back and forth shots. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers attacks Alexander and Fatu from behind which forces the referee to call off the match. After the match, Fatu SuperKicks Myers. Alexander plants Sterling with The C4 Spike. Diamond Dallas Page drops Cardona with The Diamond Cutter.

Match Result: No-Contest, But Still IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander

Seventh Match: The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs

Mark Briscoe and Ross Von Erich will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ross with a waist lock takedown. Ross grapples around Mark. Ross applies a side headlock. Ross tags in Marshall. Double Irish Whip. Double Dropkick for a two count. Marshall bodyslams Mark. Marshall with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall grabs a side headlock. Ross tags himself in. Ross punches Mark in the ribs. Ross whips Mark across the ring. Jay made the blind tag. Mark ducks a clothesline from Ross. Mark kicks Ross in the gut. Jay with a running clothesline. Jay taunts Marshall. Jay HeadButts Ross. Jay repeatedly stomps on Ross’s chest. Jay is choking Ross with his boot. Jay uppercuts Ross. Jay tags in Mark. Mark kicks Ross in the ribs. Mark with a forearm smash. Chop/Gut Punch Exchange. Mark slams Ross’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Mark tags in Jay.

Jay with a Running Boot. Mark knocks Marshall off the ring apron. Mark with a running forearm smash. Jay dumps Ross out of the ring. Mark with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Jay lands The SomerSault Plancha. Jay gives Mark a steel chair. Mark with a SomerSault Plancha off the chair. Mark kicks Ross in the chest. Jay rolls Ross back into the ring. Jay with a Running Boot. Jay talks smack to Ross. Jay with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jay uppercuts Ross. Jay unloads a flurry of left jabs. Jay blocks a boot from Ross. Ross with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ross kicks Mark in the gut. Ross dumps Mark out of the ring. Ross with a Running Kick. Marshall with a leaping corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Ross with The PK. Marshall with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Marshall with another corner clothesline. Marshall follows that with two uppercuts. Marshall punches Jay in the back. The Von Erichs are mauling Jay in the corner. Jay starts displaying his fighting spirit. Jay ducks a clothesline from Ross. Jay tags in Mark. Mark with a chop/forearm combination. Ross applies a waist lock. Mark kicks Marshall in the face. Mark decks Ross with a back elbow smash. Mark blasts Marshall with The Shotgun Dropkick. Mark is fired up. Ross with two haymakers. Mark knocks Marshall off the apron. Ross kicks Mark in the gut. Mark with The Exploder Suplex. Jay with a Running Body Avalanche. Marshall puts Jay out of the ring. Mark goes for The Redneck Boogie, but Ross lands back on his feet. Marshall applies The Claw. Von Erichs connects with The Iron Eagle for a two count. Ross attacks the midsection of Jay. Jay clotheslines Ross. Jay applies a front face lock. Jay drops Ross with a NeckBreaker. Mark plants Ross with The Froggy Bow to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Briscoes via Pinfall

Eight Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Test Of Strength. Rollup Exchange. Ellering starts favoring her left ankle. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Purrazzo applies a side headlock. Grace with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Purrazzo exits the ring. Ellering still wants to fight. Ellering shakes hands with Grace. Strong lockup. Grace grabs a side headlock. Ellering whips Grace across the ring. Grace drops Ellering with a shoulder tackle. Grace cartwheels over Ellering. Ellering with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Ellering kicks Grace in the gut. Ellering whips Grace out of the ring. Grace with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick to Purrazzo. Grace ducks a clothesline from Ellering. Grace with two palm strikes. Grace with a Spinning Back Fist. Grace follows that with a Running Meteora. Grace with a sliding elbow smash. Grace lands The Vader Bomb for a two count. Grace with clubbing lariats across the back of Ellering’s neck. Purrazzo trips Grace from the outside. Purrazzo with forearm shivers. Grace clings onto the top rope. Purrazzo kicks Ellering in the gut. Ellering reverses out of the irish whip from Purrazzo. Grace launches Purrazzo over the top rope.

Grace slaps Purrazzo in the face. Grace kicks Ellering in the face. Purrazzo rocks Grace with a forearm smash. Purrazzo with a Flying Crossbody Block. Ellering breaks up the cover with a Running Senton Splash. Ellering with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Ellering with a Sliding Dropkick. Ellering sends Grace to the corner. Ellering with a flying forearm smash. Ellering drops Grace with The STO. Ellering with a Twisting Elbow Drop. Ellering hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Ellering. Ellering kicks Purrazzo in the face. Standing Switch Exchange. Purrazzo with a Flatliner/Reverse DDT Combination for a two count. Grace denies The Queen’s Gambit. Grace escapes The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Purrazzo nails Grace with The Pump Kick. Purrazzo with a Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ellering with clubbing blows to Grace’s back. Grace reverses out of the irish whip from Ellering. Grace drives her knee into the midsection of Purrazzo.

Ellering side steps Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. Ellering with a knife edge chop. Ellering continues to target the back of Grace. Grace with a palm strike. Ellering kicks Grace in the face. Grace with The SpineBuster. Purazzo responds with The La Mistica. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Grace transitions into a Sleeper Hold. Purrazzo backs Grace into the turnbuckles. Grace puts Purrazzo on the top turnbuckle. Grace punches Purrazzo. Ellering delivers The Tower Of Doom. Forearm Exchange. Ellering with The Pump Kick. Ellering with The Black Hole Slam for a two count. Ellering fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ellering with The Rolling Elbow. Grace punches Ellering. Purrazzo kicks Grace in the gut. Grace negates The Queen’s Gambit. Grace with a back fist. Grace connects with The Grace Driver for a two count. Ellering with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Grace makes Ellering tap out to The Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace via Submission

Ninth Match: Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal w/Karen Jarrett

Ric Flair and Jeff Jarrett will start things off. Jarrett talks smack to Flair after the bell rings. Flair slaps Jarrett in the face. Jarrett tags in Lethal. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lethal with a side headlock takeover. Flair answers with the headscissors escape. Strong lockup. Flair grabs a side headlock. Flair with a side headlock takeover. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Flair backs Lethal into the turnbuckles. Lethal turns Flair over. The referee calls for a clean break. Palm Strike Exchange. Lethal calls a timeout and talks strategy with Jarrett. Flair tags in Idolo. Quick shoving contest. Lethal kicks Idolo in the gut. Idolo applies a side headlock. Lethal whips Idolo across the ring. Idolo drops Lethal with a shoulder tackle. Lethal drops down on the canvas. Idolo holds onto the ropes. Forearm Exchange. Lethal is throwing haymakers at Idolo. Idolo drives his knee into the midsection of Lethal. Lethal with a Running Uppercut. Idolo answers with a Running Boot for a two count. Lethal rakes the eyes of Idolo. Lethal with two back elbow smashes. Lethal tags in Jarrett.

Double Toe Kick. Jarrett with a gut punch. Jarrett tees off on Idolo. Idolo reverses out of the irish whip from Jarrett. Idolo with Two Hip Tosses. Wrist Lock Exchange. Flair tags himself in. Jarrett retreats to his corner. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jarrett applies a side headlock. Flair whips Jarrett across the ring. Jarrett holds onto the ropes. Jarrett struts around the ring. Jarrett taunts Flair. Strong lockup. Jarrett sends Flair into the ropes. Flair starts strutting as well. Flair talks smack to Jarrett. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Jarrett applies a side headlock. Flair whips Jarrett across the ring. Flair unloads three knife edge chops. Flair with combo haymakers. Lethal runs interference. Flair delivers the low blow behind the referee’s back. Flair is throwing haymakers at Jarrett. Idolo clotheslines Lethal over the top rope. Idolo with a blistering chop. Jarrett regroups on the stage. The referee admonishes Jarrett for stalling. Flair tags in Idolo. Jarrett rakes the eyes of Idolo. Jarrett slams Idolo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jarrett tags in Lethal.

Lethal repeatedly stomps on Idolo’s chest. Idolo drives Lethal back first into the turnbuckles. Idolo with clubbing shoulder blocks. Flair applies a Sleeper Hold behind the referee’s back. Idolo tags in Flair. Flair stomps on the left hand of Lethal. Flair with a knife edge chop. Flair with combo haymakers. Flair is lighting up Lethal’s chest. Flair with the irish whip. Flair drops Lethal with another chop. Flair tags in Idolo. Idolo stomps on the midsection of Lethal. Idolo with a forearm smash. Lethal reverses out of the irish whip from Idolo. Jarrett kicks Idolo in the back. Idolo punches Jarrett. Lethal with a BackBreaker/Flatliner Combination. Lethal tags in Jarrett. Jarrett repeatedly stomps on Idolo’s chest. Jarrett uses the middle rope as a weapon. Jarrett with a Running Splash against the ropes. Jarrett continues to strut. Jarrett tags in Lethal. Lethal with a flying double axe handle strike. Lethal slams Idolo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lethal goes back to stomping on Idolo’s chest. Lethal and Idolo are trading back and forth shots. Lethal with a Hip Toss. Lethal with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Lethal blows a kiss at Flair. Lethal goes into the cover for a two count. Lethal tags in Jarrett.

Jarrett with two haymakers. Jarrett unloads a flurry of left jabs. Short-Arm Reversal by Jarrett. Jarrett goes for a Back Drop Driver, but Idolo falls on top of him. Flair fires off with a flurry of chops. Flair sends Lethal to the corner. Flair chops Lethal in mid-air. Flair applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Jarrett with a falling haymaker. Jarrett attacks Flair with Karen’s heels. Jarrett slams Flair’s head on the steel barricade. Megan Flair goes after Karen. Lethal is throwing haymakers at Flair. Lethal kicks Idolo in the gut. Jarrett continues to hit Flair with the heel. Flair is busted open. All hell is breaking loose in Nashville. The referee checks on Flair. Flair with three eye pokes. Jarrett rolls Flair back into the ring. Jarrett tells Flair to bring it. Jarrett kicks Flair in the gut. Jarrett puts Flair on the top turnbuckle. Jarrett tags in Lethal. Lethal with two haymakers. Lethal with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lethal dumps Idolo out of the ring. Lethal tags in Jarrett. Jarrett repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Flair. Jarrett applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Idolo with The Frog Splash.

Lethal tosses Idolo out of the ring. Jarrett tags in Lethal. Lethal toys around with Flair. Lethal is raining down haymakers. Lethal goes for Hail To The King, but Flair ducks out of the way. Idolo and Jarrett are tagged in. Idolo with two clotheslines. Idolo scores the elbow knockdown. Idolo with a Running Lariat. Idolo with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Idolo dumps Jarrett on top of Lethal. Idolo hits The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Idolo launches Lethal over the top rope. Jarrett drives Idolo back first into the turnbuckles. Idolo with a back elbow smash. Idolo drops Jarrett with a Diving DDT for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Idolo kicks Lethal in the chest. Jarrett ducks a clothesline from Idolo. Lethal inadvertently superkicks Jarrett and knocks down the referee. Idolo tags in Flair. Idolo drills Lethal with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Jarrett avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Jarrett grabs the guitar. Jarrett talks smack to Conrad. Jarrett inadvertently clocks Lethal with the guitar. Conrad gives Idolo the brass knuckle. Idolo hands the brass knucks to Flair. Flair connects with The Brass Knuckle Punch. Referee Dave Miller storms into the ring. Flair plants Jarrett with The Figure Four Pin to pickup the victory. After the match, Tony Schiavone had a post match with Flair at ringside. Flair expressed his gratitude for everybody that has supported hm, especially his friends and family who came to watch this match. Flair says that he’s gonna cherish this night and go party with Kid Rock. Flair poses with the big gold belt and hugs Lethal to close the show.

Winner: Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo via Pinfall

