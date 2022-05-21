Ric Flair made an appearance on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show to discuss a wide range of topics.

It’s been announced the match will happen on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, TN. The rumor is it will be FTR & Flair vs. Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner. He noted the match will be announced on Monday.

“On Monday. It will be made public. There are four people I know for sure, FTR and Rock ‘n Roll Express. The last person is working it out right now.”

Flair stated that the reason why he’s coming out of retirement is to end things on his terms.

“Because I wasn’t happy with the way I went out. I wrestled because I needed the money back then because of divorce and divorce attorneys. I’m not doing it for the money now. I can always make money. I worked out hard. When I came down here, I started working out with Rob, John Cena’s trainer. I feel better about myself now mentally and physically than I did back then. I just want to go out on my own. I kind of was pushed through in situations back then that I didn’t like to be in. But once again, when you need the money, it’s a whole different world then when you don’t. So this is on my terms.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription