The stepson of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has tragically taken his own life.

TMZ is reporting that Sebastian Kidder, an up-and-coming musician, took his own life at the age of 24 this weekend. Wendy Barlow says the family is obviously heartbroken.

Kidder shot himself on Saturday afternoon at the family home in Georgia. Police are currently investigating.

Barlow said, “I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with your young men. And mental health…”

We send our sincere condolences to Ric Flair and Wendy Barlow.