– Rich Eisen released a video reacting to Seth Rollins faking an injury, something that led to the sports anchor giving Rollins the opportunity to guest host his show while he was away.

“Well well well,” Eisen wrote via Instagram in the caption to the video. “Seth Rollins guest-hosted The Rich Eisen Show while I was out of the chair for the American Century Championship and gave a heartfelt soliloquy about the knee injury he had just suffered, and it all tracked… UNTIL he took the knee brace off at SummerSlam and sprinted to the ring to beat CM Punk and become the World Heavyweight Champion. He’ll join the show on Monday to tell us all about it.”

– In related news, Seth Rollins has joined Drew McIntyre in mocking CM Punk, adding insult to injury on Sunday by posting a photo of himself with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from WWE SummerSlam 2025 along with a caption that reads, “Summer of Rollins.” This is obviously a dig at the memorable “Summer of Punk” era in WWE from many years ago.

– Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared a video of himself wishing a happy 30th anniversary to longtime WWE camera man Rico ahead of WWE SummerSlam Night 2 on Sunday night. The WWE Chief Content Officer wrote via X, “WWE has grown immensely over the last 30 years. It’s the world-class talent in front of the camera and the dedicated team behind it. Today, one of our cameraman, Rico celebrated his 30th anniversary with WWE.”