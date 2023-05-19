The viewership is out for last night’s episode of the TNT series Rich & Shameless, which covered the infamous Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker media trial.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the episode drew 854,000 viewers overnight and a rating of 0.30 in the 18-49 demographic. This was higher than AEW Dynamite and sixth overall amongst cable originals.

Wednesday night was won by the NBA for the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. The game drew 5.945 million viewers and a 2.07 rating.