IMPACT world champion Rich Swann recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this Sunday’s Rebellion pay per view, where Swann will be taking on AEW world champion Kenny Omega in a massive title for title showdown. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls the match with Omega the biggest of his career:

I’m not going to guarantee a win, but I do guarantee you’ll see nothing but fight, heart, determination and fire. All I’ve asked for is an opportunity, and that’s what I have here. This is the biggest match of my career. The focus is on Kenny Omega, and that’s understandable. He’s the ‘Best Bout Machine,’ he’s Dave Meltzer’s favorite wrestler, he’s this seven-star wrestler. Kenny has proven why he deserves this attention. But I’m here, too.

On nearly having to retire due to injury:

I’m also a person that has battled adversity. I was told I was going to have to retire due to an injury, that I might not walk the same again. I’m still here. Now I’m in a match that is almost unprecedented. Two world champions from two different companies, repping two different television stations, and we’re about to blow this industry’s roof off.

Says this is his chance to have the match of his life: