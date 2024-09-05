Rich Swann entered a plea of “no contest” and was subsequently found guilty of disorderly public intoxication in a Florida court this week.

The former TNA Champion appeared in court on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 and plead “no contest” to charges of disorderly public intoxication and causing a disturbance following an incident this past June.

A “Nolo contendere plea”, as it is termed in Florida, means a defendant is neither admitting nor denying a charge.

Following the plea, Swann was found guilty, and will be forced to pay a fine in the amount of $203. He must also serve six months probation. Additionally, he was fined $285.38 in related fees.

Upon payment of the fines and completion of the probation, the case will be closed.