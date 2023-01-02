Rich Swann has shared his Mt. Rushmore of Impact Wrestling, a common “Mt. Rushmore” topic for interviews.

The Impact Wrestling star was asked about who his Mt. Rushmore would be for TNA and Impact when he chatted with Chris Van Vliet for the latter’s Insight show.

“For me, [creating a TNA/Impact Mount Rushmore is] easy because these are the guys that definitely — especially when I was young and just started to get into pro wrestling as an athlete and everything like that,” Swann told Van Vliet (per Wrestling Inc). “I would stay Sting, for sure. I would say, Christian Cage, for sure, because he was definitely a big jump. Once he left WWE to come to TNA, nobody thought that like, ‘Oh, wait a minute! What’s he doing here?!” The whole star on the thing and the video of his feet — that whole thing was awesome.”

He continued on to say, “Definitely AJ Styles. The last one, though, you know what, you might be right. It is hard. Yeah, Samoa Joe, for sure. He definitely had a type of aura about him that was like, ‘Alright.’ And, at that point, too, he wasn’t somebody that came over from WWE or anything like that. Both him and AJ were homegrown.”