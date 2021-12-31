Former IMPACT world champion Rich Swann has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Swann was set to compete at last night’s AAW Unstoppable event in Chicago, but missed the show due to contracting the virus. He was set to compete against Mat Fitchett for the AAW world championship.

The report adds that AAW did test all of the talent who competed at last night’s show, and even provided tests for fans in attendance.

No word on how long Swann will be sidelined or if it will affect his participation at IMPACT’s Hard To Kill pay per view next month. Stay tuned.