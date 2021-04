During an interview with Sportskeeda, Rich Swann spoke on the potential of a match against Samoa Joe, citing that he’s not only interested in that particular match but against other released stars as well. Here’s what he had to say:

The opportunity has never been greater to possibly happen than now here in 2021. The forbidden door is opened. I want Samoa Joe. I want Kalisto. I want them all.

