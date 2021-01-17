During his interview with Wrestling Epicenter, Rich Swann spoke on how injuries almost ended his career. Here’s what he had to say:

You know, it was excruciating, it was painful, it was something that I wouldn’t ever wish on my worst enemy. I broke my leg, my fibula, my ankle… Everything in my ankle, my foot… And then, not only that, my back. My lower back was broken. You know, I was told that I probably would never wrestle again let alone walk the same way again. That was just another something that I had to overcome.

So, when the opportunity came to me and the doctor said I was cleared and ready to go – After all the physical therapy I had to do… Quarantine was the thing. So, people couldn’t go to the store and only one member of the household could go. Doctors offices were closed, hospitals were paying attention to COVID. So, you know. At that time, Doctors were giving me the physical therapy to do at home and I was doing them on my own with no physical trainers. Then, when things opened back up, the Doctors said, “I can tell you’ve been working very hard. Why don’t you try going back and do what you love?” I did! And, once that opportunity arose, you now see where I am today!