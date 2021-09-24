During his interview with The Sportsman, Rich Swann spoke on wanting to face Kenny Omega again. Here’s what he had to say:

Wrestling Kenny Omega, there’s a reason why he’s called the Best Bout Machine. I brought my lunch box and my briefcase to work that day because bro, we were in that ring going hard. It’s something that I’d love to do again and I learned a lot. I lost my IMPACT World Championship and TNA World Championship, but at the end of the day, it’ll come back around, you never know.

Just that feeling of having that high pressure and being able to deliver, it was something that I cherish and don’t take for granted. Kenny Omega, he’s one of the hardest hitter, smoothest performers, great talker. Just to be put in that light and put up there with somebody that has been in a high regard, number one in Pro Wrestling Illustrated, it’s something that I would love to do again and I loved the experience.