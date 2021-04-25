IMPACT world champion Rich Swann recently spoke with Sportskeeda to hype up this evening’s Rebellion pay per view, where Swann faces AEW world champion Kenny Omega in a title for title showdown. Highlights from the interview, which include Swann telling the publication that he plans on shocking the world tonight, can be found below.

Says he’s used to being the underdog:

“You know, that’s funny because it’s always been, my whole career, I’ve always been the underdog. I’ve been always been the man that people have said, ‘Oh he’s not going to get to this level. Oh, he is only this certain style of person, this certain style of athlete. He can only be pigeon-holed into being this certain style of wrestler.’ And I’ve always gone out and I’ve proved the detractors wrong. I went out and said ‘Hey, you don’t think I can do it? Well guess what? I can.”

Says he’s proven critics wrong in the past, and he’ll do it again tonight:

“I proved it when I became the IMPACT World Champion against Eric Young after fighting retirement. I beat Moose after everybody doubted me on the size difference, a modern-day David versus Goliath, and I came out the IMPACT Unified World Champion, adding the TNA World Championship to my collection. I will say right now, if the doubters strongly doubt me, they will see something that they are very used to, and that’s Rich Swann overcoming adversity and holding up the AEW World Championship.”

Names Darby Allin as a dream opponent from AEW:

“There’s so many talents in AEW that I would just love to get my hands on,” said Swann. “But the first person that I would definitely challenge, and that I would think would be such an amazing match, just because of the styles, the clash of styles, would have to be none other than Darby Allin, somebody who I think is a daredevil, a go-getter and has nothing but heart and determination, just like myself. We may not have the same wrestling styles, but we have the same heart, I can see that. We have the same dedication, and to display that for the fans, I think it’d be awesome.”

