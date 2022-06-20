There wasn’t a title change when Rich Swann made his latest Digital Media Title defense against Brian Myers.
The match took place at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary on Sunday night from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN which aired on pay-per-view.
Swann has been Impact Digital Media Champion for 21 days as he won the title from Matt Cardona at Wrestling Revolver’s Vegas Vacation on May 28th
AND STILL IMPACT Digital Media Champion – @GottaGetSwann! #CountdownToSlammiversary pic.twitter.com/TCEFfQ3jix
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 19, 2022
.@Myers_Wrestling connects with a Spear but it's not enough. #CountdownToSlammiversary pic.twitter.com/8xxPNwkgUY
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 19, 2022