IMPACT Wrestling star Rich Swann was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to hype his world title matchup at this Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay per view. During the interview Swann would detail his comeback from injury, and reveals that doctors told him there was a chance he wouldn’t be able to wrestle ever again.

How badly he was injured prior to having surgery:

After I broke everything; it was my ankle, my foot, my fibula, my L5, L6, after that was demolished, I got into the car with a buddy and we drove to Dallas because we had two more shows before that. I waited and was like, ‘hopefully this is just a bad sprain’ even though I saw my foot turned sideways and it was hanging. I waited a couple of days and I finally went to the hospital. They told me I definitely need surgery, but they weren’t doing any surgeries due to COVID. I get home a week later in Orlando and get surgery. Then, they saw my back was fractured as well. They’re telling me my fibula is broken and the bone is poking right at the skin. It also went through the skin. My right side of the ankle was lodged up into my shin, the left side was lodged up into the calf. The top of my foot was peeled off.

How the doctors said he might not ever wrestle again:

Once I started going to the doctor after the surgery and they saw how severe it was and I started showing videos of my work, he looked at me and said, ‘Bud, I don’t think you’re gonna be doing this.’ We started getting more serious and he said I might have to think about another profession and I might not be walking, I might have a limp for the rest of my life.

Full interview can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)