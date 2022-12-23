Impact Wrestling star Rich Swann says he has unfinished business with AEW’s Kenny Omega.

Swann feuded with Omega in Impact during the early part of 2021, which led to Omega capturing the Impact World Title from Swann at the Rebellion pay-per-view on April 25, 2021, in a 22-minute bout that also had Omega’s AEW Title on the line. That was the last meeting, and the only singles match, between the two, but Swann recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s “INSIGHT” podcast and says he still wants the rematch.

“There’s a lot of unfinished business. We never got a rematch, you know what I’m saying? Man, I know that Forbidden Door is still open, your boy Cass just had a world title shot at Impact against Josh [Alexander]. You know what I mean? And he’s a part of AEW.”

Swann continued and sent a message to the AEW Executive Vice President.

“Hey Kenny, this is a message to you. Don’t be scared, I know you beat me, I know you beat me. But hey, don’t be scared. Let’s run it back,” he said.

[Note: AEW’s Big Bill (fka W. Morrissey, Big Cass) has not challenged Josh Alexander for the Impact World Title, but he did challenge Moose in January and February, but while with Impact.]

Omega has not publicly responded to Swann as of this writing.

Below is the full interview with Swann:

