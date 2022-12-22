Veteran pro wrestler Rich Swann has signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling.

Swann revealed the new two-year contract in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on his “INSIGHT” podcast. It was previously revealed in December 2020 that Swann had a contract expiring in 2021, so it looks like this is an extension of that deal.

“Man, the world of Rich Swann has definitely been lighting up,” Swann told Van Vliet. “I mean, I’ve got a one year old baby now, a little Richie Jr. And I’ve also signed a two year deal with Impact Wrestling. [Congratulations] I appreciate that. Impact Wrestling has done nothing but you know, treat me with the utmost respect. And it’s been a place where I’ve been able to grow, I’ve been able to watch other competitors grow. And I’ve been able to watch the company grow into a spot to where you know, it should be, you know what I’m saying?”

Swann also commented on why he decided to stay with Impact.

“You know, right now, wrestling is just like I said, there’s so much of everything, all forms of entertainment,” he said. “And wrestling right now is prospering. Like you have your AEW that’s doing great. You have WWE has turned around, turned a new leaf and they’re doing great. Impact Wrestling, the experience that I had ever since I started with Impact in 2018 has been nothing but love, nothing but prospering, nothing but watching the company grow into what it is today, and to be a part of that and helping that. After all the years of people saying, Oh, Impact’s gonna die? Oh, TNA is dead. To be a part of that, you know what I’m saying? Helping it come back up to where it’s at today. That right there makes me feel good. And like I said, it lets me know that I’m doing something right in this industry.”

Impact has inked several wrestlers to new deals as of late – Swann, Tasha Steelz, Jonathan Gresham, John Skyler, Alan Angels, Jai Vidal, Johnny Swinger, Chris Bey, and PCO.

Swann continues to work for indie promotions while not booked for Impact. His last match was a loss to 2 Cold Scorpio at Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Tribute to The Extreme event on December 17, which came two weeks after his Hell of War match win over AEW’s Swerve Strickland at The Wrestling Revolver’s Season Finale event. Swann’s last standard Impact match was a DQ win over Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray on the December 1 episode, which was taped on November 19. He also worked Impact’s IPWF Throwback Throwdown III taping last month, where he wrestled as Rapid Delivery Pete for a win over Zicky Dice as Monty Moonlight.

Swann began wrestling in 2008 and after runs with CZW, Dragon Gate USA, and EVOLVE, among others, he was signed to WWE from October 2015 – February 2018. He was suspended for violating WWE’s zero tolerance policy against domestic violence following a December 2017 arrest, then it was announced on February 15 that the two sides had mutually agreed on Swann’s arrest. Swann then worked for MLW before signing with Impact in June 2018, and has been there ever since. Swann is a former one-time Impact World Champion, a one-time X-Division Champion, and a one-time Impact Digital Media Champion.

Below is the full interview with Swann:

