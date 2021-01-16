IMPACT world champion Rich Swann recently spoke with Inside the Ropes to hype up this evening’s Hard To Kill pay per view, where Swann teams up with Chris Sabin and Moose to battle The Good Brothers and AEW world champion, Kenny Omega. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says that tonight’s Hard To Kill match will not be the end of the AEW/IMPACT relationship:

In this match that’s about to be unfolding, you’ve got World Champions from both companies. I’d like to say — and I don’t know; no one has told me anything otherwise. But I’d like to say that this match will not be the end: this will only be the beginning of an IMPACT/AEW relationship. Don’t count anything out: anything can happen in this industry, as we’ve already proven.

Believes he can be on Kenny Omega’s level if he gets the opportunity: