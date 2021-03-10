Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann chatted with Sportskeeda ahead of his title defense against Moose at Sacrifice this Saturday night.
During it, Swann stated that he would love to do a title versus title match with the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega one day.
“You know, I’d love to put my World Heavyweight Championship on the line against AEW’s World Champion, Kenny Omega. With just that interaction that we had at Hard to Kill, when we finally met… I knew that if it was just us in that ring? I think we would create magic.”