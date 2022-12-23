IMPACT star and former world champion Rich Swann recently joined Chris Van Vilet’s Insight program to discuss a wide range of topics, which included Swann giving his thoughts on the legendary 2 Cold Scorpio, and how he’d love for Scorpio to get signed by a major company. Highlights are below.

Says he wants to see 2 Cold Scorpio wrestle for a major company:

It wasn’t at IMPACT. It was actually a couple of days ago at the ECW Arena against 2 Cold Scorpio and that’s one person that I would love to see at IMPACT Wrestling or to see anywhere, to see at WWE, to see at AEW, anywhere to get his flowers because let me tell you something about 2 Cold Scorpio, that guy has inspired so many of the high-flyers of today that it’s not even funny and so many people have, ‘Oh, who’s one of your favorites?’ ‘2 Cold, 2 Cold,’ you know what I’m saying? That’s one guy that deserves his flowers and that deserves to be put in a position, Hall of Fame somewhere. He definitely deserves it and I’d love to wrestle him for years to come, 2023, 2024, 2025 [Swann laughed]. That’s my guy.

Who in IMPACT has given him sound advice:

You know, there’s a couple people like Don Callis, Scott D’Amore, D’Lo Brown, Tommy Dreamer [who have given me the advice to succeed in IMPACT Wrestling]. Those four for me were definitely the guys — and it’s well known about, you know, what happened with me and everything like that. But, once those guys helped me pull my head out of my ass and showed me the way, I’ll never forget that and those guys, they know this business in and out and they helped me tremendously.

It was also during this interview that Swann revealed he signed a new contract with IMPACT. You can read about that here.