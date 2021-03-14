The Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Title and TNA World Heavyweight Title were unified at Saturday’s Sacrifice special.
Impact World Champion Rich Swann took on TNA World Champion Moose in the main event of this show. After a back and forth battle, it was Swann, who walked away with both titles. As a result, they’ve been unified into one title.
AND NEW TNA World Heavyweight Champion
AND STILL IMPACT World Champion @GottaGetSwann is the Unified World Champion! #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/vIb2s2KrNt
