During a recent episode of WINCLY, Richard Borger spoke on how he’s faring since reopening his wrestling school during the pandemic. Here’s what he had to say:

In this industry, it’s really rough because we’re so reliant on being close, touching [and] physical interaction, and so the only thing I can say is it’s a massive learning curve for everybody. I know there are a number of schools that were open and some of them were thriving even more than us.

I know that Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall’s place had four or five rings up right now, and they’re going almost all the time. I don’t see how they’re training AEW talent in that facility along with all of the students that they have and keeping them safe. But somehow, COVID hasn’t run through, that anybody knows, up through there. There are schools out there that are still going full bore and have the entire time.

We’ve just tried to be a little more cautious, and I’m lucky enough that my wife is in the medical supply industry. So we watch the trends nationwide and globally, and we know kind of where things are going and where they’re not and what hospitals and what regions are kind of looking at things. Unfortunately, in Georgia, we’ve been a hot spot the whole time.