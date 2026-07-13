Richard Holliday may have teased that his time on the independent wrestling scene has come to an end following GCW Melee in Manchester.

After coming up short against Bear Bronson at the event, Holliday remained seated in the ring for several moments as he appeared to reflect on what had just transpired. He then showed respect to Bronson before rising to his feet and acknowledging the fans in attendance.

In a symbolic moment, Holliday untied his boots and left them in the center of the ring before bowing to the crowd and making his exit.

Traditionally, leaving a pair of wrestling boots in the middle of the ring has been viewed as a sign that a wrestler’s career, or at least a significant chapter of it, has come to an end. While Holliday has not officially announced a retirement, the gesture appeared to suggest that his run in GCW, and potentially on the independent circuit as a whole, may be over.

The timing is particularly noteworthy, as it was reported last week that WWE has interest in signing Holliday, with word indicating that the company expects he could be under contract soon if he isn’t already. If that proves to be the case, Sunday’s moment at GCW Melee could mark the end of Holliday’s independent career as he prepares for the next chapter.