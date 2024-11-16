Ricky Smokes is the latest “WWE ID” prospect.

During Friday night’s Chaotic Wrestling ‘Breaking Point’ event, it was announced that Smokes has joined the WWE developmental program.

You can check out the official announcement below:

Announcement of the WWEID https://t.co/S08mbMqYsZ — Chaotic Wrestling (@ChaoticWrestlin) November 16, 2024

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Richard Holliday made his debut by teaming with Alec Price to face off against RUSH and The Beast Mortos.

In the end, it was LFI who picked up the the win.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.