Richard Holliday remains active on the independent wrestling circuit, with a match set for Saturday and another GCW appearance now advertised for September.

Revolution Championship Wrestling issued an update Friday stating that Holliday has assured the promotion he will honor his commitment to compete at Swinging For The Fences 2 on Saturday, August 29, at Four Winds Field in South Bend, Indiana. Holliday is scheduled to face Ashton Adonis in a singles match.

GCW also announced Friday that Holliday will return for its September 25 event in Detroit. The promotion advertised the appearance as a chance for Holliday to “say farewell,” then used an asterisk to clarify that the farewell is to Detroit.

Both bookings come as Holliday prepares to address the moment he left his boots in the ring after his July 12 match against Bear Bronson at GCW Melee in Manchester.

Speaking with Gabby Laspisa on Gabby AF, Holliday said he plans to make the announcement through his own social media account.

“I will be doing it on my own personal social media this weekend, probably Saturday.”

Holliday said Sunday remains possible before adding, “The announcement will be on my social media.”

WrestlingHeadlines previously covered the boots gesture and the speculation that followed about whether Holliday’s independent run was ending. The newly confirmed RCW match and GCW return show that he still has independent dates on his schedule.

A separate WrestlingHeadlines update published Friday noted that Holliday’s name continues to come up internally in WWE, although no real movement toward bringing him in has materialized.

Holliday has not said his weekend announcement concerns WWE.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Gabby AF, with a h/t to Fightful for the transcription.