Richard Holliday has a brand new shirt with Pro Wrestling Tees.

The former MLW star announced on Twitter that proceeds from his latest merchandise will help support programs that benefit children with cancer. Holliday himself underwent treatment earlier this year for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and recently revealed at a live event that he was officially in remission.

Holliday writes, “When you’re breathing Rarefied Air, You FIGHT” I am thrilled to release this shirt in partnership with @PWTees! Proceeds from the sale of the t-shirt will support the programs and services of @circleofcarect for families of children with cancer. *Shirt is live until 5/31*”

Holliday is a former MLW tag team champion and briefly held the Caribbean Championship. He is currently a free agent.