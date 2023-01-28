MLW star Richard Holliday has provided an update on his health following a Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis back in December.

The former Dynasty member has been out of action in that time, and never really had a chance to address his illness directly with fans. Holliday got that opportunity on the most recent episode of MLW Fusion, where he opened up about how scary it was to get the news about his cancer, but assures everyone that he won’t let that stop him from fighting hard. Check out highlights from his passionate speech below.

Says the news about his diagnosis was devastating and shocking:

Consumers. It’s me, Richard. I wanted to take this moment to speak candidly with you because I do understand that not everyone is on social media and it’s tough to stay on top of the news and everything that’s going on. You might have been wondering why I have been absent from your screens and why I haven’t been in the world of professional wrestling as of late. In September 2022, I was diagnosed with cancer in the form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma. While this was completely devastating news to me and completely shocking, just based on me being a professional athlete and taking care of my body the way that I did, you think you’re invincible. You think that nothing like this will ever happen to you. But, such is life, and unfortunately it can. What I’ve been saying to myself is that it’s not the news that you get that defines you as a person, it’s how you react to it.

Adds that he has been working out and doctors are impressed with how much he can do while going through chemotherapy:

I just wanted to let each and every one of you know that I have been in the gym five to six days a week, I am training my ass off, the doctors are completely shocked about how I’ve been able to handle my chemotherapy because most people will tell you horror stories. Luckily for me, I have been able to weather the storm the best that I possibly can and I’m doing better seemingly each and every day. With that being said, I don’t know exactly when I’ll be able to get back in the ring or when I’ll be able to enter that world of professional wrestling, which I miss so dearly. It’s my life, it’s my life’s work. It’s my absolute passion. Until that day comes, I miss you guys. This is by no means a good bye, this isn’t a see you later. In my opinion, this is a see you soon and I can’t wait for that day. I’ll leave you with this. When you’re breathing rarefied air… you fight.

Check out his full comments below.

