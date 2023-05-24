Richard Holliday will make his debut for GCW this summer.

The former MLW star, who recently announced that his cancer was in remission, will be competing at the company’s July 8th event in Hartford. The news was broken on the GCW Twitter account this evening.

*HARTFORD UPDATE* Just Signed: RICHARD HOLLIDAY makes his GCW Debut on July 8th in Hartford! Plus:

Nick Gage vs Psycho Clown

Gringo Loco

Blake Christian

East West Express

Effy

+more! Get Tix:https://t.co/4YSnbwyFTq Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+

Sat July 8 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/7jomu513Qy — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 23, 2023

Holliday took to Twitter to comment on his GCW debut. The former champion writes, “Let’s make some damn NOISE.”

Let’s make some damn NOISE. https://t.co/R0JYs4akk9 — Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) May 23, 2023

Pro Wrestling Tees recently partnered up with Richard Holliday and released a new t-shirt that will have proceeds go towards those fighting cancer. You can read about that here.