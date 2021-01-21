During his appearance on WINCLY, Rick Bassman spoke on why he doesn’t think Sting will end up wrestling for AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

On the matches, I’ll just get that out of the way first. I don’t think so. If he were to do a match, it would have to be really really carefully constructed. Sting, Steve, is a really intelligent guy. He’s been smart about how he’s taken care of himself health-wise and financially both. I don’t think his financial well-being is at risk. If anything, it’s further bolstered by what he’s doing at AEW right now, but I think he’s too smart to put his health at risk. Why would he? He doesn’t need to. A lot of the guys will tell you, a lot of the guys in the business, even at the top, they’ll tell you they’re still marks for themselves. And that’s not a bad thing necessarily. It means that they feel the need to be in there. They need to perform. They need to do a match. They need to get that buzz from the fans. Sting just doesn’t have that, man. He loves it. He loves the business.

He respects it, but I don’t see him putting himself at risk. I don’t know why he would do that. Here’s the thing, you and I both know, we’ve been around this business for a long time, you don’t necessarily have to get in the ring and do a match to have a huge impact and to help move the needle. And I think if stuff is written for him properly and executed properly, he can be a very significant player there without having to be in the ring. [On how he would book Sting] I haven’t thought that through. I don’t have an off-the-cuff answer.