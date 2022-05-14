WWE star Rick Boogs released a new video on his personal Youtube channel earlier today giving an update on his torn quadriceps injury, which occurred in the opening match of this year’s WrestleMania 38 night one. Check out highlights from his video below.

Says he is currently only able to do cookie-cutter workouts in the gym:

“It’s been a while, fellas, I just wanted to give you an update here. There’s not [many] cool and exciting things I can do in terms of power, horsepower, strength, and testing limits… I’m just doing machines at the gym, like a cookie-cutter right now, that’s all I can do right now.

Says that physical therapy is going well and that he’s about a month ahead of schedule on his recovery time:

“I can’t use the lower extremity, you know what I’m saying? The horse leg. I’ve got to let that puppy heal, but I wanted to give you a golden tidbit… It’s about PT: physical therapy. As of right now, the goal this week for PT was 85-degree knee flexion. Sticky Ricky accomplished 112 degrees of knee flexion. We’re talking about next week’s goal of a 90, the following week by a hundo, maybe following week by a hundo-five. You know, I’m about a month ahead, crushing it, setting PRs. You know, 112-degree flexion? Big time [personal record].”

