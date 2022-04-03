As previously noted, WWE star Rick Boogs suffered a torn quadriceps and a torn patella tendon at last night’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view. The injury occurred during his tag team title matchup against the Usos, a bout that he and his partner Shinsuke Nakamura ended up losing.

Boogs has since taken to Instagram to comment on the incident, revealing that doctors told him the tendon ripped completely off the bone. He adds that he is still grateful for the opportunity, and promises to come back stronger than other.

From the highest of highs to lowest of lows. Having my beautiful wife with me to experience my first Wrestlemania. Getting the incredible opportunity to open the show! Being able to demonstrate brute strength in front of millions of viewers! Unfortunately, the doctor told me my quad was too strong for the tendon and it was flexing so hard, it ripped the tendon totally off the bone. I’m still incredibly grateful for the experience and for all the love and support. History proves I will come back bigger, better, and stronger. IT’S A MINDSET

Check out his full Instagram post below.