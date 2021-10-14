WWE star Rick Boogs was the latest guest on the company’s Youtube series The Bump, where Boogs spoke about his pairing with Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and how working with the King of Strong Style is a dream come true. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks Finn Balor will win the tournament:

“I’m going to go with Finn Balor. I’d like to see this guy right here (points to Nakamura) dethrone ‘The Demon King.’”

His thoughts on teaming with Nakamura:

“Every match that I have with this guy is a dream come true. Where are we going next? I don’t know. I just know that we’re together and we’re going to dominant.”

The first time they met:

“I remember I had to go to SmackDown to get my feet wet and see what it was all about, and I see this guy in the locker room and thought, ‘Maybe, he’s down in the dumps a little bit.’ So, that’s where I stepped in. I got the tunes, I got the energy, and I’ve got the high spirit. It’s [been] organic.”

Full edition of The Bump is below.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)