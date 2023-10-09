Among the released WWE names from last month was Rick Boogs, who had signed with WWE in 2017. Boogs trained at the Performance Center and was later promoted to the main roster, where he was paired with Shinsuke Nakamura. He had returned from a torn quad earlier this year.

After the release, he noted that he thought that a backstage political power play was the reason for his release.

In a new video, he noted he can’t talk about WWE because of his non-compete clause.

Boogs commented, “I know people are like, ‘You’re not in WWE anymore, let’s talk about it.’ I can’t, guys. I’m technically still under contract for three months. My birthday is December 21 and as a birthday present, I’m free from my contract, basically. My birthday, December 21, that’s when I’m free from my contract. Until then, I’m still under contract.”

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)