WWE star Rick Boogs recently spoke with GiveMeSport about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on WWE changing his name from Eric Bugenhagen, and how he hopes to continue to get over with the name, which would prove AEW’s Chris Jericho wrong. Jericho had stated that he thought it was silly for WWE to change Boogs’ name. Highlights are below.

Hopes to prove Jericho wrong and get over with the Boogs name:

I was definitely happy for the most part, and then the only thing that was negative was you’re saying that Rick Boogs was gonna hold me back that name and I accept that as a challenge. Because I don’t think so. I think Rick Boogs is gonna, it’s gonna get way more over in a sense. I think I take that as, ‘Let’s see what we can do with this name [of] Rick Boogs.’ As of right now.

Uses his entrance with Shinsuke Nakamura as an example of why the name changed work:

I mean, let’s look at the entrance [with] Shinsuke. Right? I’m ‘Rick Boogs’ I’m saying like, what would we have done with Bugenhagen in that sense? ‘My name’s Eric Bu-gen-ha-gen!’ I mean maybe that could have worked but I think Rick Boogs works better in that sense. So, he had a lot of praise and I’m very grateful for that, and you know, hopefully, I can live up to that. I think that’s what I’m doing and I just want to prove him wrong [about] the Rick Boogs schtick.

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)