Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore featured a segment with Shane Swerve Strickland and hip-hop legend Rick Ross, with Ross showing off his promo skills by hyping up Swerve as one of the most exciting talents in the industry.

The segment ended with Swerve and his tag partner, Keith Lee, finding out that they would be teaming up with The Gunn Club to take on FTR and the Acclaimed on next week’s show.

This is the only confirmed matchup for next week as of this writing.