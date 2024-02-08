Rick Ross is an icon of hip-hop, but would the “Biggest Boss ever compete in a pro-wrestling match?

This was a topic in Ross’s recent interview with WWE United States Champion Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast. Ross, who previously appeared in AEW as a member of the Mogul Embassy, admits he loves the sport but doesn’t think he could actually wrestle a match.

I’m gonna keep it real, I do a lot of things, but I don’t think I could do it. No, man. I couldn’t do it.

Ross played a primary role in the break up of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in AEW. He wouldn’t be the first rapper to wrestle as Bad Bunny and Action Bronson have both wrestled over the last two years for WWE or AEW. Check out the full Impaulsive podcast below.