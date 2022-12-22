Rick Ross is not into “FALSE ACCUSATIONS,” but he is enjoying his stints with AEW.

The hip-hop legend joined Busted Open Radio to discuss his latest appearance for AEW, which was on last night’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite. Ross had a segment with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland that saw Swerve introduce the world to his Mogul Affiliates faction. Check out Ross’s full thoughts on the segment, as well as his decision to drop an F-Bomb on television, below.

On calling Keith Lee a big motherfu**er:

It was real cool. I got close to Keith Lee and realized how big is traps was. He look like he weighs between 360, 370 (pounds). He’s a big motherf***er. He really is. He’s a big motherf***er.

Talks cursing on television:

I’m taking you behind the scenes, this is the biggest boss Ricky Rozay, no one can tell me what to say. It was a gift for me to be there, I love AEW. It was a huge gift. When I got in there, I had other things on my mind, but like I said, when Keith Lee kind of turned his back to me and I realized the size and width of his shoulders and trapezoids, I had to express my heart. He’s a big motherf***er. He really is.

Hints that he could return to AEW in the future:

It’s a good chance that AEW will get more gifts. I like Tony Khan, Tony Khan is a cool motherfucker. I feel the energy. One time for all the real wrestling fans. One time for all the true fans that stood out in the cold to make it inside the arena. The ones who wear their plastic masks. The ones who drag their belts on the cement as they walk into the arena. I love you guys. We are number one in anything other than accusations. FALSE ACCUSATIONS!

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)