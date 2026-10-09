Rick Rubin says his investment in Smoky Mountain Wrestling taught him a lesson about the difference between putting on wrestling and building a television business. The music producer recalls losing a great deal of money and believes a television partner would have been essential if he had tried it again.

Rubin discussed the promotion with Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho. When Jericho brought up Smoky Mountain’s appeal to fans who traded tapes and followed the regional scene, Rubin turned the conversation to the operation’s finances and distribution.

“I have no idea. All I know was we lost a fortune of money. And what I learned was that there are like two halves of the wrestling business. There’s the wrestling business and there’s the television business. And I felt like we had some understanding of the wrestling business, but we didn’t have any understanding of the television business. And without that piece, I don’t think it’s possible to be in the wrestling business.”

Rubin said he has no plans to return to wrestling promotion. If he ever did, he would approach the television side as a central part of the venture from the beginning.

“If I were to ever do it again, which I have no plans to do, that would be the key, is knowing you want a partner. You want a TV partner as much as you want a wrestling partner. Again, didn’t know that at the time. It was just out of pure fandom.”

Jericho also asked how involved Rubin had been in the weekly creative process with Jim Cornette. Rubin described himself as “pretty silent” and said the conversations he did have centered on making the stories feel more personal.

“The only things I would really talk about with Jim would be more just going harder and having it be more, whatever extreme was. And when I say extreme, it doesn’t mean more violence in the matches. Doesn’t mean that. It’s just a style of storytelling that’s more extreme, more charged, more personal. Just hotter stories. That was really what interested me.”

Rubin’s account is a look at what a devoted wrestling fan learned after backing a promotion. Smoky Mountain also surfaced in a recent Jim Cornette discussion, but Rubin’s business lesson here went beyond what happened between the ropes.

Hear the full discussion on Talk Is Jericho below.