The legendary Rick Steiner recently participated in a Sign-It-Live session with Highspots Superstore, where the former multi-time tag champion spoke about his experience at this year’s WrestleMania 38, which included him and his brother, Scott Steiner, getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Steiner expressed how grateful he was to be at the ceremony, stating that having his son, NXT champion Bron Breakker, induct him only made the moment better.

“Being there, I mean, it was red carpet. It was a pretty great time, and to experience it all with my family and to have my son introduce both of us, I mean, you know, not many parents or fathers get to [do that]. It was just an awesome moment for me with my brother.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)