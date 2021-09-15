Bronson Rechsteiner debuted on tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode as Bron Breakker.

The son of Rick Steiner and nephew to Scott Steiner previously indicated that his new NXT name would be Rex Steiner, but that’s not the case.

Tonight’s show opened with LA Knight, Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly and Tommaso Ciampa cutting pre-recorded promos to hype the main event for the vacant NXT Title. Breakker then confronted Knight backstage, introduced himself, and said he wanted a chance to prove himself in NXT. Knight told Breakker to take it to the ring so he could beat the brakes off the newcomer.

Breakker ended up pinning Knight clean in the middle of the ring after a big powerslam finisher. The match went back & forth but Breakker finished Knight off after a few minutes.

After time with the NFL, Breakker signed with WWE earlier this year and was a part of the February Performance Center Class.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from Breakker’s NXT debut:

