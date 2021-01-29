Pro-wrestling star Rickey Shane Page recently spoke with Fightul where the 20-year veteran discussed when he believes he’ll retire from in-ring competition, and whether or not he’s interested in a creative role afterwards. Highlights are below.

Says he’s interested in a creative role after he retires:

“100%. I love doing that side of it and I know that in-ring doesn’t last forever. This year is my 20th year wrestling, so yeah. I would totally love to do something backstage, to be an agent, producer, trainer, anything. Or just on the production side of it. I would love to learn more about filming and things like that. ‘Cause really I don’t know technically the things. If I can’t figure something out I YouTube it, or Atticus figures it out, or I’ll ask somebody. I’m 100% self-taught. I can kinda use Photoshop. I can kinda use Premier. That’s about it. But, yeah, I would love to do that stuff. Again, I know that my in-ring career won’t last forever, so I would love to have a backstage job like that and be able to help in any booking, filming promos, anything. I just want to work in wrestling.”

On when he plans to retire as an active wrestler:

“I used to have, when I was younger ‘cause I started when I was 17 / 16, and I would be like, ‘Oh, when I’m thirty, I’m done.’ Then I hit 30 and I’m like, ‘Ah, nah, I’ll keep going.’ Then I was like, ‘Oh, when I hit 20 years, I’ll be okay with retiring.’ Now that’s happened and I’m like, ‘Ahh… I don’t know, I know I could make it to 40.’ So, I’m gonna keep going until it’s time, until I’m ready, or my body straight-up gives up. But, I think I’m doing fine for now. But, like I said, I want to try to set something up in the industry that I can do and continue to help. Whether it be at an AEW, IMPACT!, or Ring of Honor or anything like that. Or starting a small independent when I’m done and having a school and just trying to teach people the right way to wrestle and how, not even to wrestle, but to understand the psychology of a whole show and the business end and not being selfish and not doing every move under the sun to get a GIF’d. I constantly, any of the young guys that are on shows with me, they know that I seem like a bitter old fuck, but I’m really trying to help. I want everybody to make money and everything to be good and everything—wholeheartedly everything—to be good. So, I feel like I come off like a crotchety old man, but….”